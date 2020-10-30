Indianapolis Police Agree To Not Use Tear Gas During Peaceful Protests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has agreed not to use tear gas and other “riot control agents” during peaceful protests to settle a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in June on behalf of Indy10 Black Lives Matter and three individual protesters after IMPD used chemical irritants, pepper balls and batons against protesters in downtown Indianapolis on May-29-31. Violence and vandalism occurred that weekend, but the protesters who sued IMPD say they and many others remained peaceful. 

