Indiana's Virus Testing Falling Short On Sites, Results

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

 

FILE
Credit (JUSTIN HICKS/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state-sponsored coronavirus testing program has not been meeting the levels of testing or the speed of results that were touted when it was started in May. State contractor OptumServe Health Services was expected to have 50 testing sites operating around Indiana by the end of May, providing 100,000 free tests a month and results within an average of 48 hours. It has taken the company more than two months to conduct 100,000 tests. State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that the company had 35 testing sites open, with results averaging 59 hours. Box blames a national increase in demand for test processing. 

Tags: 
OptumServe
Testing
Covid-19
Local
Indiana
Dr. Kris Box

UPDATE: St. Joseph County Sees 2nd Highest Number Of New Daily COVID-19 Cases On July 14

By Diane Daniels Jul 11, 2020
ISDH

NEW:  

On Tuesday, July 14th St. Joseph County saw its second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. 59 new cases were reported Tuesday. This follows a spike that occurred Sunday, July 12th when 63 new cases were reported. 

Today the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. issued the following statement: 

As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 2,288. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 39.7- the highest we have had throughout the pandemic. Currently we have 436 “active” positive cases in the last 2 weeks.

NEW: Indiana Staying At Stage 4.5 In Reopening, Elkhart Co. Stays At Stage 4

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press Jul 15, 2020
Screenshot of video news conference July 15, 2020

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana will stay at Stage 4.5 through the end of July at least. Elkhart County will stay at Stage 4. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the last week. She says if you compare that to a month ago, there were 3,000 cases a week. 

Box says the state still expects another coronavirus surge this fall when flu season hits. 