Indiana's Virus Testing Falling Short On Sites, Results

On Tuesday, July 14th St. Joseph County saw its second highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began. 59 new cases were reported Tuesday. This follows a spike that occurred Sunday, July 12th when 63 new cases were reported.

Today the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. issued the following statement:

As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 2,288. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 39.7- the highest we have had throughout the pandemic. Currently we have 436 “active” positive cases in the last 2 weeks.

