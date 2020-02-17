The Latest: Buttigieg Wants To Win Beyond Cheating Distance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is joking that he'd let Donald Trump stay in the White House after the November election "if he's willing to do the chores."

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was asked at two consecutive town halls in Nevada on Monday about what he'd do should Trump refuse to leave the presidency after losing the election.

After making the same joke at each stop, Buttigieg said the question makes it important to win the general election by as big a margin as possible.

He told a group of veterans in Reno that he wanted to win "big enough that this election is beyond cheating distance."