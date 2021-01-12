LillyPAC Suspends Some Donations Following Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

The political action committee of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, LillyPAC, has joined other major corporations in pausing political donations to some politicians after last week’s insurrection at the capitol.

This follows unfounded claims of election fraud made by some members of Congress, President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Lilly said in a statement it will suspend giving to those who voted against certification of the election results.

“While we support candidates from both parties with a variety of political views, we expect any candidate we support to demonstrate respect for people and respect for our democratic process and institutions. This certainly covers anyone who promoted violence or sedition that contributed to the appalling events on Jan. 6 or who continues to support violence to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power our democracy is founded upon,” Lilly said in a statement.

Four federal lawmakers from Indiana are affected by the decision: U.S. Reps. Greg Pence (R-Columbus), Jim Baird (R-Greencastle), Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) and Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown).

According to the non-partisan research group Center for Responsive Politics, in 2020, Banks received $10,000 through the LillyPAC, Walorski $5,000, Pence $3,000, and Baird $2,000.

Lilly has not said if or when the company will resume donations that have been suspended.

