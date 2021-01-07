Braun Backs Off Electoral Certification Vote, Four Indiana Representatives Still Object

By Brandon Smith 2 hours ago

A mob backing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, sending the building’s occupants into lockdown Wednesday Jan. 6.
Credit (FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks/IPB News)

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) backed off a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday after insurrectionists stormed the U.S.Capitol.

But three Hoosier Republican members of the U.S. House voted to block Joe Biden from becoming the next president.

Earlier in the day – and first announced Saturday – Braun said hewould join some GOP colleagues to vote against the Electoral College’s results, citing unfounded allegations of voter fraud. That put the Republican alongside the cause of many of those who violently broke into the Capitol, sending lawmakers and staff into lockdown and ending with at least one person dead.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, the senior Hoosier senator, always said he would not object to the Electoral College results.

In a statement, Young said that while he wished the results were different, he swore an oath to the Constitution, and voting against certification would violate that oath.

Earlier in the day, Young was confronted in Washington D.C. by protesters, urging him to vote against certification in a bid to overturn the election.

Young, in a moment captured on Twitter by a Washington Post reporter, loudly refused.

"I took an oath under God. Under God, I took an oath! Do we still take that seriously in this country?" Young said.

Indiana Representatives Jackie Walorski, Jim Banks and Jim Baird voted to object to presidential election results in key states. And Representative Greg Pence – Vice President Mike Pence’s brother - voted to object to Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. The rest of the Hoosier congressional delegation – two Democrats and three Republicans – voted to certify the results. 

Members the congressional delegation condemned the violence through social media after insurrectionists stormed the capitol.

Braun and Young also decried the violence on Twitter. 

This story has been updated.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman contributed to this story.

