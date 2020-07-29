MI Sec'y Of State: Don't Mail Your Absentee Ballot

By Associated Press 24 minutes ago

FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, Jordan Smellie moves absentee ballots to be counted at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day. The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters' approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official is urging people with an absentee ballot to return it to their local clerk’s office or drop box instead of using the mail to ensure it’s counted in the Aug. 4 primary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave the guidance Tuesday, a week before the election. A ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Night to be counted. Voters can only return their ballot to the drop box in their city or township. Nearly 2 million absentee ballots have been issued, 3.6 times the 546,000 that were issued in 2016.

