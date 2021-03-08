Michigan To Begin Vaccinating Homeless People For COVID-19

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

A homeless woman sits in the doorway of a boarded building in Detroit Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday. Health officials say it's a critical step in curbing infections and making sure vulnerable populations have access. The news comes as infection rates are dropping and vaccine campaigns are ramping up. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the further loosening of the state's coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings

Tags: 
homeless
Michigan
vaccination
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

Coronavirus: Indiana Hits 1M Initial Vaccine Doses, State Expands Eligibility To Hoosiers 50+

By Lauren Chapman 2 hours ago
(Doug Jaggers/WFYI)

The Indiana Department of Health reported 168 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,310 confirmed deaths. The state also reported more than 5,500 new cases in the last week.

South Haven Already Canceling July 4 Fireworks Show

By Associated Press Mar 6, 2021
(PIXABAY)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A Lake Michigan community in southwestern Michigan is canceling a popular fireworks show months before the July 4 holiday. Organizers said the spread of COVID-19 would be too risky, despite the availability of vaccines. The South Haven show usually attracts 50,000 people to the area. The summer fireworks show requires work months before the event, especially to obtain a federal permit to use a Lake Michigan pier. City Manager Kate Hosier says South Haven will try again in 2022.

 