Michigan Considering Allowing The Use Of Products Derived From Pot For Pets

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE -- This Monday, May 20, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow at a farm.
Credit RICHARD VOGEL/AP PHOTO, FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp to help animals’ health. The state Senate gave final, unanimous approval to authorizing legislation Thursday. Supporters say the bill would let veterinarians become a trusted source of information regarding a marketplace with competing and confusing claims. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation. The sponsor, Rep. Greg Markkanen, introduced the measure after hearing from a Marquette veterinarian who said offering advice to pet owners about products containing CBD oil and THC is a legal gray area.

Tags: 
Marijuana
pets
Michigan
veterinarians
THC
CBD
Local