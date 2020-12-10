Michigan Initially Expecting To Receive A Quarter Of A Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan expects to receive about 257,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines initially if the federal government authorizes them for emergency use this month, enough to immunize roughly 128,000 residents. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, says the priority remains frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a commission to raise awareness on the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that get the green light.

Tags: 
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Michigan
Covid-19
Vaccine
Local

Related Content

Indiana Expects To Get 55,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

By Brandon Smith Dec 9, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Indiana officials say the state expects to get about 55,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, with further amounts still unknown.