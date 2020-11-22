Michigan Leader: Trump Didn't Ask For Election Interference

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

FILE - In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Michigan Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield announce a lawsuit to combat the coronavirus pandemic orders at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. President Donald Trump summoned Michigan's Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday, Nov. 20, amid a GOP push to overturn the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state.
Credit (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says President Donald Trump didn't ask the state's Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House. Chatfield was among several GOP legislators who met with Trump on Friday, amid Trump's longshot efforts to block Biden’s win. Chatfield's comments to Fox News about the highly unusual meeting came a day before canvassers plan to meet on whether to certify Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Michigan’s election agency has recommended that the Nov. 3 results — including Biden’s victory — be certified by the canvassing board, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.

Related Content

Michigan State Lawmakers Unswayed After Trump Meeting, Vote Certification Set For Monday

By Associated Press Nov 21, 2020
WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to leverage the power of the Oval Office in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But his pleas Friday to Michigan lawmakers to overturn the will of their constituents appear to have left them unswayed. Trump summoned a delegation of the battleground state’s Republican leadership in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden’s 154,000-vote margin of victory and grant Trump the state’s electors.

Trump To Meet Michigan Leaders In Bid To Subvert Election

By COLLEEN LONG & ZEKE MILLER & JILL COLVIN and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Nov 20, 2020
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. The state has yet to certify its results for Biden, who won Michigan by 154,000 votes. Trump and his allies have been trying to convince judges and lawmakers in the state to set aside the popular vote and swap in Republican-chosen electors.