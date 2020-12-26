Michigan's Chief Justice Wants Court Staff To Be In Next Wave Of Vaccine Recipients

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s chief justice wants judges and other court staff across the state to be among the second wave of people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, saying that doing so “will keep our court system running, safeguard rights, and slow the spread of the virus.” Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack made the request in a letter to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. The Detroit News reports that McCormack asked that judges and court workers still performing work in-person at Michigan’s courthouses be among the “essential workers” to get the COVID-19 vaccine.