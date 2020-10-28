Mishawaka Cancels Wrestling Tournament For The 1st time In 42 Years Due To COVID-19

Mishawaka High School's long-time tradition of hosting the Al Smith Invitational wrestling event will not happen this season due to COVID-19.

(You can read a release from the school below.)

For the first time in 42 years, Mishawaka High School is canceling Indiana’s premier wrestling event, the Al Smith Invitational, due to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Although this is a big disappointment for School City of Mishawaka, we believe it is the best course to take for the safetyof the nearly 750 athletes, coaches, referees, and others it takes just to host this 2-day event at the level Hoosier wrestling fans have come to expect.



During a meeting this week with Dr. Mark Fox from the St. Joseph County Health Department, Fox complimented the proposal from Mishawaka High School Athletics. Many safety measures were put in place, and Fox said the plan was “thorough and considerate of the situation” however, he was notcomfortable holding an event of this size and nature as scheduled in December, even without spectators.Former Mishawaka coach Al Smith who the famed invitational is named for, said, “We want to see wrestlers get to the state finals in February without any major incidents. If Mishawaka can be a leader and help make that happen, we’ll take that, but we will be back.”