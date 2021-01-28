More Vaccine Expected, But Indiana Not Advancing Distribution To More Age Groups

Indiana officials say the state will begin to receive a slight increase in its number of COVID-19 vaccine doses – but not enough to open up appointments to more people.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana Department of Health chief medical officer, said federal officials told the state this week to expect a boost of about 13,000 doses a week. It currently receives about 80,000 a week.

But the only Hoosiers who can schedule appointments will remain those age 70 and older.

READ MORE: How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Weaver said the state’s focus for now will be on getting the vaccine to eligible Hoosiers sooner.

“We have identified approximately 4,500 individuals age 70 and older whose first dose appointment is scheduled after March 1," Weaver said. "Our partners at 211 will be reaching out to those people via email and phone calls to help them schedule an earlier appointment.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state hopes to open appointments to those age 65 to 69 within “days, not weeks.”

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.