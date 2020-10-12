NEW: Indiana Sees 5 Consecutive Days Of The State's Highest COVID-19 Cases-Per-Day

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

NEW (OCT. 12):

Statistics released Monday, Oct. 12th by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicate that the data for the last five days of COVID-19 reporting (Wed., Oct. 7 - Sun., Oct. 11) indicate that the Hoosier state has recorded five of its highest days of virus outbreak since the pandemic began.

Here are the daily case totals for that period:

Wed., Oct. 7: 1,480 new cases

Thurs., Oct. 8: 1,823 new cases

Fri., Oct. 9: 1,937 new cases

Sat., Oct. 10: 1,577 new cases

Sun., Oct. 11: 1,576 new cases

PREVIOUS POST (Oct. 10)

Once again data released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates the state has hit another new all time high in coronavirus daily cases. The numbers were released just before noon Saturday and reflect statistics from Friday, Oct. 9.

(You can read more below from the ISDH release.)

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,945 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 133,411 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

PREVIOUS POST (Oct. 9)

Indiana shattered its record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day Friday, with more than 1,832 Hoosiers testing positive for the virus – following two weeks of worsening numbers.

The state has reported more than 1,000 new cases for nine of the last 14 days.

Over the last week, 105 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died because of COVID-19 – the highest one-week total since June 20.

The state’s hospitalization rate has also seen an increase – with 1,187 Hoosiers hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. That’s the highest since May 21. The state’s ventilator supply remains steady, but availability of ICU beds is at its lowest – 30.3 percent, or 672 open beds – since the state started reporting that number in early April.

Earlier this week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Indiana’s recent COVID-19 numbers are concerning, but also cautioned that much of the state is still in a low-risk position.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has emphasized his ongoing position: It’s the responsibility of all Hoosiers to help mitigate the virus’s spread.

Holcomb lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions two weeks ago.

In a statement Friday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and former state health commissioner, Dr. Woody Myers called the new numbers "preventable." He urged pulling the state back into an earlier stage of the state's reopening plan.

"Continuing with Stage 5 of the reopening plan puts Hoosiers on a similar road as the Trump administration, which only drives Hoosiers to tragic and cruel outcomes, risking our lives," Myers said in a statement.

