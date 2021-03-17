NEW: Indiana Updates COVID-19 Map, Three Local Counties In Blue

Listen to a broadcast version of this story with reporting from WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo.

The latest map from the Indiana Dept. of Health shows no red or orange. All Hoosier counties are in blue (the best designation on the color-coded map) or in yellow (the next best color designation.)

In the WVPE listening area, LaPorte, Starke and Kosciusko counties are in blue.

St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange, Marshall, Fulton and Pulaski counties are in yellow.

57 cases of the UK variant have been detected in Indiana according to Indiana Health Commissioner,Dr. Kris Box. A case was just found in Elkhart County.

Box says the state is working to make the vaccine available to everyone age 16 and over by May 1 to meet the Biden administration's target. However, she says a lot is based on how much vaccine the state gets.

She says the state is 17th in population in the U.S., but is getting far less vaccine than it should base don population. IN spite of that, she says the state is expecting to get a greater supply of the vaccine beginning the last week of March.

The state has also created a list of sites around the state that typically have plenty of vaccination appointments available. Included on that list is St. Hedwig Memorial Center in South Bend.