In-Person Catholic Masses To Resume Late May For Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced Wednesday Catholic masses in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will resume starting on May 23rd and 24th.

Catholics will still be exempt from the normal obligation to attend Sunday Mass until August 15th.

Once masses restart, there will be strict guidelines in place, according to a letter from the Diocese.

Parishes must adhere to strict social distancing measures - making sure family units are at least 6 feet apart during worship. Every other pew must be unused. Churchgoers are also required to wear masks during mass.

Holy water and baptismal fonts will remain empty except for baptisms. From May 24 to August 15th Bishop Rhoades grants all priests with faculties in our diocese permission to celebrate four Masses on a Sunday.