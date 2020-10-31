Peters, James Make Final Cases In Michigan's Senate Race

By Associated Press 3 hours ago

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.
Credit AP PHOTOS, FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel that will help shape whether the winner of the presidential race can enact his legislative agenda. Michigan, long a presidential battleground, is also a key Senate battleground. Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago. Public polls have shown him extending his lead over James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, but Republicans who see an opening insist James has a shot.

Tags: 
Sen. Gary Peters
John James
Michigan
2020 election
senate race
Local

Related Content

Obama In Michigan: Trump Failed To Take Pandemic, Presidency Seriously

By STEVE PEOPLES & ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press 3 hours ago
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is campaigning in Michigan with Joe Biden, and he calls his former vice president his "brother." Obama also is accusing President Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and his office seriously. Democrats are leaning on America's first Black president to energize Black voters in battleground Michigan on the final weekend of the 2020 campaign. Obama and Biden held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit. Turnout must be strong in those two predominantly Black cities to swing the state away from Trump.

Election 2020 Today: The Path To 270 And A Focus On Michigan

By Associated Press 11 hours ago
(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Here's what's happening Saturday in Election 2020, three days until Election Day: