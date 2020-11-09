Pfizer Says Early Data Signals COVID-19 Vaccine May Be 90% Effective

NEW: (Nov. 7):

For the first time, Indiana has seen more than 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The data released by the State Dept. of Health reflects figures from Fri., Nov. 6.

Elkhart County saw a new high in daily cases, 364 new cases and 6 new deaths. The previous high for daily cases in the county was just hit the day before. The new figures blow that figure away by 100+ cases.

St. Joseph County also hit a new high with 275 new cases.

Pulaski County also saw a new daily high.