Pregnancy Accommodations Bill Unlikely To Be Restored In House

It looks unlikely the House will restore employment accommodations for pregnant workers that were stripped out in the Senate last week.

The issue appears headed for a summer study committee even as Gov. Eric Holcomb pushes for more.

Pregnant employees have a patchwork of protections across state and federal law. Legislation this session would’ve ensured that employers reasonably accommodate their pregnant workers – things like seating or more frequent or longer breaks.

But Senate Republicans eliminated those provisions. And House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) appears unwilling to restore them.

“It was a new proposal this year," Bosma says. "And it was the governor’s proposal – we want to be very respectful of that. But it had a lot of pushback in the business community.”

Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer (R-Beech Grove), the bill’s sponsor, says she’ll push for what she can get enough votes to pass.

“I’ve got to consider business as well as pregnant moms," Kirchhofer says. "Obviously, pregnant moms are a valuable resource and we want to take care of them.”

Pregnancy accommodations are one of the governor’s priorities this year.

