RV Industry Association reports highest 1-month and quarterly shipments on record

The recreational vehicle industry has set yet another monthly shipment record.

According to the RV Industry Association’s latest survey of manufacturers, September set an all-time high for monthly RV shipments. The report says the 55,014 RVs shipped last month represents a 1 percent increase over the previous monthly record set in March.

“With research showing more and more people are camping than ever before, RV manufacturers and suppliers continue to meet the sustained demand for RVs from consumers looking to get outdoors and experience the many physical and mental benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle,” RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby said in a statement.

The association also reported a record-breaking third quarter – manufacturers reported shipping 152,370 RVs from July to September, beating the previous record set from April to June.

So far, the RV Industry Association has reported record-breaking shipments every month this year.

