Today Is The Primary Election In Michigan

By Associated Press 16 minutes ago

Polling place in Benton Harbor, Michigan, March 10, 2020.
Credit JENNIFER WEINGART/WVPE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s primary features a viable challenge to an incumbent congresswoman and campaigns for two U.S. House seats where a Republican and a former GOP member are retiring. Tuesday’s election, which is being marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, also will shape races in November for a couple of potentially competitive congressional districts that Democrats flipped in the midterm. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will have a one-on-one rematch after a close 2018 race. Republicans are picking nominees to replace Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell.

Tags: 
Michigan
primary
Election
voting
pandemic
Local

Michigan Mails Absentee Ballot Applications To All Voters

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press May 19, 2020
Jocelyn Benson via Facebook

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has spent $4.5 million to mail absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters ahead of the August primary and November general election. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Tuesday the cost will be covered by federal coronavirus relief funding. Michigan saw record turnout for May local elections when the state sent absentee ballot applications to all voters in affected jurisdictions without first being asked to do so.