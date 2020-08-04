Today Is The Primary Election In Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s primary features a viable challenge to an incumbent congresswoman and campaigns for two U.S. House seats where a Republican and a former GOP member are retiring. Tuesday’s election, which is being marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, also will shape races in November for a couple of potentially competitive congressional districts that Democrats flipped in the midterm. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will have a one-on-one rematch after a close 2018 race. Republicans are picking nominees to replace Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell.