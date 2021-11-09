Two PHM school board members resign, board taking applications for replacements

Two Penn-Harris-Madison school board members have resigned, and the board announced Monday that it is taking applications for the vacant seats.

Jaye Galloway, of Penn Township Seat 1, and Jamie Woods, of Penn Township Seat 2, both submitted resignation letters effective Nov. 5.

In a news release, the district said Woods resigned because Governor Eric Holcomb appointed him to the St. Joseph County Superior Court. He was elected to the board in 2004.

“We will miss Mr. Woods’ legal expertise, leadership and input,” Board President Christopher Riley said in a news release. “He will be an excellent judge. Jamie played a pivotal role in so many of P-H-M’s initiatives and goals regarding safety, academics and excellence in education.”

Galloway resigned, the district said, to devote her full time as director of operations for the University of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish Media. She was appointed in 2009 and elected to a full term in 2010.

“In her dual role of a Board of School Trustees Member and a P-H-M parent of two former students, Mrs. Galloway was also committed to the physical and psychological safety of our students,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker said in the release.

Under Indiana law, the five remaining board members must appoint two individuals to fill the vacancies within 30 days. Appointed individuals must have lived within the district and Penn Township for at least two years, be at least 21 years old and a registered voter.

The two appointed members will serve the remainder of the term. Details on how to apply are available online, and all applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

