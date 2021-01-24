U Of M Athletic Dept. On Pause Due To COVID-19 Variant

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant  that transmits at a higher rate. The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks. The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled.

Tags: 
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor
Michigan
athletic department
Covid-19
variant
Local

