Upton Wins Reelection

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, emerges from a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 28, 2017.
Credit J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO

Long-time Michigan Congressman Fred Upton won reelection in his race to retain his seat in Michigan's 6th District. He faced Democratic challenger, Jon Hoadley. Upton has won an 18th term representing the southwest Michigan area.

