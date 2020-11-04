Upton Wins Reelection

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, emerges from a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 28, 2017.
Credit J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO
Long-time Michigan Congressman Fred Upton won reelection in his race to retain his seat in Michigan's 6th District. He faced Democratic challenger, Jon Hoadley. Upton has won an 18th term representing the southwest Michigan area.
Democrat Jon Hoadley has been declared the winner of the Democratic primary for the Michigan 6th Congressional District race. Hoadley got 52.3% of the vote over Jen Richardson's 47.7% with 100% of the results in.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, a moderate Republican, says he will vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Upton, top Democratic target in 2020, issued a written statement Thursday calling the impeachment process “highly partisan and clearly motivated by what I believe is an attempt to overturn the last election.”
He says the time to vote on Trump is next November, not next week. Trump is accused of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival,