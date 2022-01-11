2nd Congressional District

-
The Indiana legislature is set to redraw boundaries for congressional and statehouse districts this year, but some groups argue that allowing legislators…
-
In the one and only live debate between the candidates for Indiana's 2nd District Congressional seat, Democrat Pat Hackett and Republican incumbent Jackie…
-
Wednesday, Oct. 28th the candidates running for the congressional seat in Indiana's 2nd District will debate live at 7pm. Democratic challenger Pat…
-
Pat Hackett won the Democratic Primary for Indiana’s Second Congressional District seat and will be facing incumbent Republican Jackie Walorski in the…
-
The two candidates for Indiana's 2nd District Congressional seat participated in a televised debate Monday, October 8, on WSBT 22. Republican incumbent…
-
More Indiana voters are turning out for candidate debates this primary season. After more than 450 people showed up for the debate between the Democratic…
-
Two organizations in St. Joseph County will hold debates for the second congressional district Democratic primary and other contested races in the county…