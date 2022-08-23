Indiana Democratic Party to choose candidate for special election to fill Walorski's seat

Members of the Indiana Democratic Party will caucus today to choose their candidate to replace late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown).

Walorski was up for re-election in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District before her death in a car crash earlier this month. A special election has since been called to fill the remainder of her term, which runs until January.

District Republicans chose Rudy Yakym, a former Walorski campaign aid, as their candidate this past weekend.

District Democrats will meet at Operating Engineers Local 150 in Lakeville this evening to choose their candidate. The caucus is set to begin at 7 p.m.

“Democrats look forward to nominating a proven and honest leader who will work to create a better future for Hoosier families — not cater to special interests or endorse extremism,” party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said in a release.

While closed to the public, Schmuhl and the nominated candidate are set to make remarks following the close of the caucus.

The special election will be held Nov. 8 — the same day as the general election.

Yakym will also represent the GOP in the general election, while Goshen educator Paul Steury will represent the Democrats.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.