Fatal July police shooting of Dante Kittrell ruled justified, prosecutor’s office says

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled the fatal July police shooting of Dante Kittrell was a justifiable homicide, and that no charges will be filed.

Kittrell was armed and in the midst of a mental health crisis when South Bend police shot and killed him late last month.

According to a news release from the prosecutor’s office, a Coquillard School employee called 911 at 11:36 a.m. on July 29, reporting that an armed man was at the school threatening to commit suicide.

Police arrived at 11:40 a.m. and located Kittrell around 4 minutes later.

They did not see any weapons and spoke with him for about 45 minutes before Kittrell pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of his pocket at 12.29 p.m. He pointed it at officers one minute later, and they then shot him.

An autopsy concluded Kittrell was shot three times and died of the wounds. The investigation later determined that Kittrell was actually holding a highly detailed replica of a tan Glock Model 19 9mm Luger.

The release says body camera footage records Kittrell yelling that he wanted to die and that police would have to kill him multiple times before he was shot while police repeatedly said that they wanted to help him.

A pastor, the release says, identified himself and tried to speak to Kittrell at 12:16 p.m. Kittrell responded by saying that he wanted one of the officers to kill him.

Police negotiators, the release says, tried to speak to Kittrell but he did not respond. Instead, Kittrell kept talking to other officers about what weapons they had, their families, and his desire to die.

When Kittrell pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of his pocket, the release says he first pointed it at the ground, then in the air, and then in the direction of officers to his right while looking to his left.

A SWAT truck then began driving slowly towards him at 12:30 p.m., with some team members following on foot. At that point, Kittrell lowered the apparent handgun and then quickly pointed it at officers by the police negotiator. He was then shot by several officers.

The release says the shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide because officers reasonably believed that their lives were in danger when Kittrell pointed what appears to be a handgun at them.

The shooting has prompted debates over South Bend’s fledgling mental health crisis response services. Oaklawn currently operates a pilot crisis response team that was established this spring, but it’s small and only responds to calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the wake of Kittrell’s death, activists say that’s not enough and have called for a robust, city-funded and run team. But city leaders have said the focus should be on supporting existing services.

The city of South Bend plans to hold a public discussion on mental health crisis response services on Sept. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brown Intermediate School.

South Bend Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, Justice for Michiana and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are holding a community town hall on the same subject on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.