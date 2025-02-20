© 2025 WVPE
Mansour Eid appointed as SBCSC interim superintendent

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM EST
Mansour Eid was named interim superintendent of South Bend Community School Corporation on Wednesday evening.
SBCSC
After a turbulent start to 2025, the South Bend Community School Corporation appointed Mansour Eid as its new interim superintendent during a board meeting Wednesday night. Eid, the former principal of Clay High School, was selected after receiving the most recommendations from board members.

Despite a motion from Trustee Marcus Ellison to delay the vote, arguing that the deputy superintendent could step in, the motion was rejected. Ellison argued that the deputy superintendent already met the qualifications for the role, including holding a doctorate and a superintendent’s license.

“We have a deputy superintendent that meets all of the current qualifications for being a superintendent,” Ellison said. “They already have a doctorate, which is what superintendents are supposed to have. They already have a superintendent’s license.”

However, the board voted 6-0 in favor of appointing Eid, with Ellison abstaining from the vote. The approval was met with applause from the audience.

Eid’s appointment follows the resignation of former superintendent Todd Cummings earlier this week.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
