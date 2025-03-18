South Bend School Board terminates contract with SSC

The South Bend School Board voted unanimously Monday night to end its service agreement with Southeast Service Corporation (SSC) after a two-year review.

The decision followed a recommendation from Chief Financial Officer Ahnaf Tahmid, who cited potential savings of $3 to $5 million annually by bringing services such as custodial and facilities management back in-house.

Tahmid acknowledged the challenge of the transition but expressed confidence in the district's ability to manage the change.

"So we can do it. The road might be a little bumpy, so we need all the support from the public, the board, and the administration, and we are prepared to do that,” Tahmid said.

Board member Mark Costello, who was not on the board when the original contract was made with SSC, expressed frustration with the deal.

“I’ve been waiting two years for this. What’s been going on, as far as I’m concerned, is a ripoff. Finally we’re able to change that,” Costello said.

Although SSC had offered to reduce costs, the board, with support from Tahmid, chose to prioritize the safety and well-being of students in their decision to terminate the contract.