Rogers bill would see state take over South Bend schools board

Two St. Joseph County state senators Thursday filed a bill to replace the elected South Bend Community School board with one controlled by the state of Indiana.

The bill, co-authored by Republican Senators Linda Rogers and Ryan Mishler, would remove all current South Bend school board members on July 1, relegating them to an advisory board that would be abolished once their elected terms expire.

A nine-member nominating commission would send candidates to the governor-appointed Indiana education secretary, who would make the final call, similar to how St. Joseph County superior court judges now are chosen by the governor.

That nine-member nominating commission would include people appointed by local governments and nonprofits, including the Home Builders Association of St. Joseph Valley.

Rogers, a longtime home builder and a major charter schools advocate, declined to comment through her spokeswoman.

Several South Bend school board members contacted by WVPE said they wanted to defer to Superintendent Mansour Eid for comment. Eid declined our interview request, saying in a statement, “As the bill was filed today, the district is reviewing the proposal and will continue to monitor the legislative process.”