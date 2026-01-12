© 2026 WVPE
South Bend schools state takeover bill set for committee hearing

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:27 PM EST
Sen. Linda Rogers, dressed in red, pictured at a December 2023 press conference organized by charter school owner Larry Garatoni, in his efforts to acquire the recently closed Clay High School for a new charter school.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Sen. Linda Rogers, dressed in red, pictured at a December 2023 press conference organized by charter school owner Larry Garatoni, in his efforts to acquire the recently closed Clay High School for a new charter school.

Granger Republican State Senator Linda Rogers’ bill implementing a state takeover of the elected South Bend Community school board is set for its first committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse. Local officials opposed to the move plan a press conference in South Bend Tuesday.

The press conference at noon Tuesday at the County Building in South Bend will include some local elected Democrats, along with South Bend NAACP President Trina Robinson.

Robinson says when the NAACP weighs whether to support a school board candidate, it questions them on their knowledge of the details and history around the federal desegregation consent order that the corporation is working under.

“When we have someone that’s chosen to appoint individuals, that’s taken away from the community, the opportunity to get a chance to understand what they know about the current consent order," Robinson says. "That is the NAACP’s major concern.”

The NAACP is not one of the nine entities Rogers has picked, like the homebuilders and realtors interest groups, to have input on who would be nominated for state approval.

The bill will receive a first hearing Wednesday before the Senate Education and Career Development Committee. They’ll also hear a Rogers bill that would make it easier for charter schools to acquire for free buildings that public school systems have vacated.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
