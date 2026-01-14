Rogers vows to change bill replacing South Bend elected board with state appointees

Sen. Linda Rogers’ bill to replace South Bend Community Schools’ elected board with one appointed by the state received its first hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse. It drew overwhelmingly negative testimony and Rogers vowed to make changes.

Rogers revealed no clues on what those changes might be but she said she’s had productive talks with South Bend Superintendent Mansour Eid, teachers union president Linda Lucy and school board attorney Pete Agostino. All three testified in the Senate Education and Career Development Committee that the corporation is moving in the right direction under Eid, after many problems that developed under his predecessor Todd Cummings and the former board.

Rogers, who sits on the committee, said she initially expected to vote on the bill next Wednesday but learned at the last minute that it must also go through the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee. So the education committee will vote on it as it is Thursday morning, but then in the tax committee she’ll propose changes based on input from critics.

”I’m committed to doing that and I think those of you that know me know I follow up on what I say I'm going to do," Rogers said. "So the question to the committee members and the South Bend community is do you want to do the same thing over and over again, or do you want to be part of the solution in helping to turn South Bend schools around?”