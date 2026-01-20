© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Critchlow, attorney general pressure Karl King owners

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM EST
Karl King Tower, 515 E. Monroe St., South Bend
Karl King Tower, 515 E. Monroe St., South Bend

Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow and the Indiana Attorney General are turning up the heat on the owner and manager of the Karl King Tower senior apartments highrise in South Bend. The moves come as it’s expected to get even colder this weekend.

Critchlow on Tuesday released a letter that the township’s attorney has sent to the building’s Indianapolis-based owner and New Jersey-based manager, Treetop Companies. It says they’ve known for at least six weeks that residents of the 12-story, 219-unit building were experiencing a complete lack of heat, along with broken or wholly unreliable elevators and numerous other safety, health, and sanitation issues. Yet Critchlow says the problems remain.

The letter threatens legal action if they don’t fix the problems within a reasonable timeline, compensate residents, pay restitution to the township for rent assistance it’s given tenants, and agree to be monitored for three years.

Also the attorney general’s Homeowner Protection Unit is investigating Critchlow’s consumer complaint. The two offices took a similar approach two years ago at the Cedar Glen Apartments.

Temperatures were forecast to stay below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, then get even colder with lows of three degrees on Thursday, minus three Friday and zero on Saturday.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Portage Township Trustee Jason CritchlowKarl King TowerAttorney generalIndiana Attorney GeneralHomeowner Protection UnithabitablehabitabilityTreetop Propertiesheatcold
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott