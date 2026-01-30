Pate found dead at St. Joseph County Jail, according to Indiana State Police

The man accused of resisting arrest, shooting an officer’s gun and punching a police K9 has died at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Indiana State Police say Dustin Pate, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon, during routine checks by jail staff. County police say life-saving measures were performed for about 40 minutes, before Pate was pronounced dead.

On January 19, Pate allegedly broke into a home on State Road 23 in Granger, drove away from police, crashed and then started running. Police say he then punched a K9 sent after him and tried to take an officer’s gun, which caused it to fire. He then allegedly hit an officer in the face with the gun. Pate was taken to the hospital before being booked into the jail.

State police say they don’t suspect foul play in his death. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.