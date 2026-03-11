I&M to raise St. Joseph River reservoir in Elkhart for spring operations

Water levels along the St. Joseph River in Elkhart will begin rising next week as Indiana Michigan Power returns the reservoir behind the city’s hydroelectric dam to its seasonal operating level.

The utility says the change will begin Monday, when water behind the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant will start increasing by about six inches per day over four days.

Schnee Doyle, a spokesperson for Indiana Michigan Power, said residents who live along the river upstream of the dam should prepare before the water level begins to rise.

“Those who live along the St. Joseph River, especially within eight miles upstream of the hydroelectric plant ... they're encouraged to complete work or any cleanup activities along the riverbank before Monday,” Doyle said.

The adjustment reverses a step the company takes each winter.

“The reservoir was lowered 2 feet back in December and so we're just bringing it back up to its spring and summer operating level,” Doyle said.

The Elkhart hydroelectric plant has operated on the St. Joseph River since 1913. Indiana Michigan Power operates six hydroelectric plants along the river, generating more than 22 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 15,000 homes.