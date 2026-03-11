South Bend School Board takes action to keep chief financial officer, board attorney

The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking to keep its chief financial officer in place. The school board Monday approved a contract extension for Ahnaf Tahmid, after community members voiced their support during public comment.

Sue Kesim said she’s impressed with the work he’s done since taking over in 2024. "We’ve gone from an absolute mess to incredible organization and transparency," Kesim told board members. "I think he’s done a wonderful job."

Others felt that recent efforts to take control of the South Bend Community School corporation away from the elected school board highlighted the need for Tahmid’s skills.

The contract extension keeps Tahmid with the school corporation through the end of 2028, with the possibility of automatic one-year renewals. His annual base salary will be $190,000, with a raise of at least five percent each July.

Still, Tahmid declined to address rumors that he’d been planning to leave the school corporation. Board member Bill Sniadecki repeatedly pressed him on the issue, while the board was still discussing a different topic.

“You’re making the people spread all these rumors, and I just wanted to clear that up because they’re worried about you leaving,” Sniadecki said.

"We can talk when the action item comes," Tahmid replied.

But by the time the contract extension came up for a vote, Sniadecki had left the meeting.

The South Bend School Board also voted to keep Pete Agostino as its attorney for another year, at a cost of $300 an hour, plus expenses.