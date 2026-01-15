© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rogers pulls local schools state takeover bill from committee vote

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:37 PM EST

Granger Republican Sen. Linda Rogers’ bill to replace South Bend Community Schools’ elected board with a state-appointed one isn’t technically dead for this session but it seems to be on life support.

At an Education and Career Development Committee hearing Wednesday, where testimony was overwhelmingly negative, Rogers said she planned to make big changes to the bill. She said she would still bring it up for a vote in its initial form at Thursday morning’s hearing to move it out of committee, and then amend it at its next stop, the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

Because this is a short session, under the current schedules, the bill needed to clear the first committee by Thursday. Rogers Wednesday said she’d learned at the last minute that it also had to clear the tax committee. That’s because it would give an appointed body, rather than an elected one, the power to set a property tax rate.

But as it turned out, Rogers did not bring the bill for an education committee vote Thursday morning. So it’s still sitting in committee.

Superintendent Mansour Eid testified Wednesday about improvements the corporation is seeing since he took over for Todd Cummings in February. The committee chair gave him more time to speak after his three minutes expired.

In response to WVPE’s interview request Thursday, Rogers’ spokeswoman said she planned to release information on the bill’s status later in the day. But that had not come by deadline.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Sen. Linda RogersSouth Bend Community Schools BoardSouth Bend Community School CorporationPortage Township Trustee Jason Critchlowindiana general assemblyappointed vs. elected
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott