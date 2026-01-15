Rogers pulls local schools state takeover bill from committee vote

Granger Republican Sen. Linda Rogers’ bill to replace South Bend Community Schools’ elected board with a state-appointed one isn’t technically dead for this session but it seems to be on life support.

At an Education and Career Development Committee hearing Wednesday, where testimony was overwhelmingly negative, Rogers said she planned to make big changes to the bill. She said she would still bring it up for a vote in its initial form at Thursday morning’s hearing to move it out of committee, and then amend it at its next stop, the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

Because this is a short session, under the current schedules, the bill needed to clear the first committee by Thursday. Rogers Wednesday said she’d learned at the last minute that it also had to clear the tax committee. That’s because it would give an appointed body, rather than an elected one, the power to set a property tax rate.

But as it turned out, Rogers did not bring the bill for an education committee vote Thursday morning. So it’s still sitting in committee.

Superintendent Mansour Eid testified Wednesday about improvements the corporation is seeing since he took over for Todd Cummings in February. The committee chair gave him more time to speak after his three minutes expired.

In response to WVPE’s interview request Thursday, Rogers’ spokeswoman said she planned to release information on the bill’s status later in the day. But that had not come by deadline.