Elkhart seeking grant for Love Plaza sculpture, railroad museum upgrades

As Elkhart develops the area south of downtown, it’s looking for some financial help from the READI Arts and Culture Initiative. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has a total of $65 million set aside for arts and culture from the Lilly Endowment. Now, the city of Elkhart is applying for $4.8 million of that.

Elkhart Director of Development Services Mike Huber says the grant would help with streetscape improvements on Freight Street and upgrades to the National New York Central Railroad Museum, “In terms of the building envelope, bringing the kitchen back, maybe adding a stage and some outdoor venues, opportunities for small vendors, and really just trying to create a vibrant hub.”

The grant could also help pay for a new sculpture at Main and Prairie streets, based on the anti-gun violence mural by Kelby Love that used to be there. “Certainly, the Kelby Love sculpture is an iconic piece in the community, and reenvisioning that and reestablishing that in the corridor is, I know, a priority for the mayor and the administration, as well,” Huber said.

He said those improvements will complement a $55 million mixed-use development set to break ground in September. Since the area has already seen IEDC investment, Huber is hopeful it’ll provide this grant funding to help bring that vision to life.

"That’s $55 million of investment that that neighborhood hasn’t seen in a really long time, and so we’re excited about the impact of that," Huber said. "We think bringing additional arts and culture opportunities on top of that helps us actualize that vision."

Grant recipients are expected to be notified this summer. Meanwhile, the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission is expected to award bids for streetscape and infrastructure work on Monday, with work to start in the next couple months.

Huber said Elkhart is looking to use the same model in the Tolson area that it previously used in its River District, with major projects and infrastructure upgrades paving the way for private development.