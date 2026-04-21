Elkhart County Commissioners approve Riverbend Townhomes zoning despite resident opposition

The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a zoning change Monday for the proposed Riverbend Townhomes development near Middlebury, despite opposition from nearby residents.

The development is planned for County Road 16 near County Road 116, just outside the Middlebury town limits. Because the property is outside the town, it falls under county zoning jurisdiction.

Still, many Middlebury residents attended the meeting to voice concerns, particularly about increased housing density and the potential for future subsidized housing.

While developers say the project will not include subsidized units, some residents pointed to the county’s long-term planning document, Project 2030, which calls for expanding affordable housing options.

“Zoning meetings and town council meetings reflect clear opposition to the apartments, and confirm that others are the preferred options like single family homes, condominiums, and nice townhomes,” resident Dora Miller said.

Commissioner Brad Rogers, who voted in favor of the zoning change, said the project’s status could evolve over time.

“I know the developer says he's not going to subsidize, but I guess there is a point that, you know, that could change,” Rogers said.

The zoning change passed in a 2-1 vote, with Rogers and Commissioner Suzanne Weirick voting in favor and Commissioner Bob Barnes voting against.