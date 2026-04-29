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County adopts low-frequency sound limits as data center nears

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT

As Microsoft prepares to break ground on its Granger data center, the St. Joseph County Council Tuesday passed a bill creating new limits on the low-frequency sounds that industrial users can emit.

The bill, worked on for months by Democratic County Council President Bryan Tanner, creates a new process for people living near industrial operators to complain about the low-frequency sounds they generate. These sounds aren’t audible but they can cause health problems.

The ordinance grandfathers business projects with existing building permits, like Amazon’s data center being developed near New Carlisle. Still, Jeff Rea, South Bend Regional Chamber president, spoke against the bill because Rea said it could still require existing businesses to incur new costs.

Republican council member Dan Schaetzle joined the council’s four Democrats in voting for the bill.

"As I explain the ordinance to residents, the overwhelming response is that they’re pleased in the direction that we’re headed," Schaetzle said. "I live less than a half a mile from where the data center is going to be and I agree with them. I don’t want to deal with low-frequency noise issues. I don’t want to have headaches or any other issues related to noise.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team data centerAmazon data centerMicrosoft data centerlow-frequency soundSt. Joseph County CouncilBryan TannerDan SchaetzleJeff ReaSouth Bend Regional Chamber
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott