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Officer placed on leave after weapon fired during St. Joseph County pursuit

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
A St. Joseph County Police interceptor. A St. Joseph County officer was placed on administrative leave Monday after firing their weapon during a pursuit investigation.
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St. Joseph County Police Department
A St. Joseph County Police interceptor. A St. Joseph County officer was placed on administrative leave Monday after firing their weapon during a pursuit investigation.

A St. Joseph County police officer has been placed on administrative leave after firing their weapon during a pursuit Monday morning.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, officers were called around 8:20 a.m. Monday to the 52000 block of Hastings Street for reports of trespassing.

Police said one person ran from officers and was later apprehended. Around the same time, a vehicle carrying two other people drove away from the scene. During that encounter, an officer fired their weapon, though no one was struck.

Police said the vehicle drove away, leading officers on a pursuit before all people involved were eventually detained. No injuries were reported.

Under an agreement between the St. Joseph County Police Department, South Bend Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department, South Bend police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Once the outside investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

County police also said an internal investigation into the officer’s actions is underway. The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
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Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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