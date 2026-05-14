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Indiana AG finalizes Karl King Tower compliance order following winter heating failures

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
Karl King Tower, 515 E. Monroe St. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has finalized a compliance order requiring heating upgrades, enhanced security measures and long-term monitoring at the property.
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Karl King Tower, 515 E. Monroe St., South Bend

A court-approved compliance order involving Karl King Tower in South Bend has been finalized by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office following months of complaints over building conditions and winter heating failures.

The agreement follows mechanical failures that left residents without adequate heat during sub-freezing temperatures between December 2025 and January 2026.

Under the agreement, the building’s owners must complete a partial boiler replacement by Sept. 30, improve security measures, install monitored cameras in common areas and maintain on-site management staff.

The order also requires monthly incident reporting to the Attorney General’s Office and allows state officials to inspect the building and related records.

Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow, whose complaint helped trigger the state investigation, called the agreement “a great step forward,” but cautioned that additional work remains.

“Well, I would really emphasize that this is not a final step. This is just the next step,” Critchlow told WVPE News.

Critchlow said one of the most significant parts of the order is the requirement to replace the heating system instead of simply repairing it.

“So the big things that jump out in this compliance order are the fact that they’re requiring the entire heating system to be replaced, not just getting it functioning again,” he said.

He also noted the agreement carries enforcement authority through the state.

“So if Karl King were to break these terms, they could face severe consequences from the Indiana Attorney General’s office,” Critchlow said.

According to court documents, the agreement was approved in Marion County court this week.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Karl King TowerJason CritchlowTodd RokitaAttorney general
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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