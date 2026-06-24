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Body of 13-year-old missing since Monday recovered from Lake Michigan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 24, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
Photo provided by Indiana DNR

The body of a 13-year-old was recovered from Lake Michigan on Wednesday, following a challenging search that left multiple first responders injured.

On Monday evening, Michigan City police said bystanders reported seeing a child wearing red shorts enter the water near the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach and never resurface. First responders from multiple agencies began a search – at times, using a drone and fishing boat.

But Indiana Conservation Officers say divers encountered hazardous water conditions. The area was under a Beach Hazards Statement, due to strong winds, waves and dangerous rip currents.

City police say three divers from the Michigan City Fire Department were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while an Indiana DNR diver was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Conservation Officers say the child’s body was found Wednesday around 7:45 a.m., in about 11 feet of water, along the east side of the lighthouse pier.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Michigan CityMichigan City Policeindiana department of natural resourcesIndiana DNRWashington ParkLake Michigan
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger