Governor doubts Porter County tax opposition will derail Hammond Bears stadium

Some Porter County leaders say they don’t want their taxes going up to pay for a Bears stadium 20 miles away in Hammond, but Governor Mike Braun doubts their opposition would derail the project.

"I think that is so tangential to everything else, that’s not going to make a difference," Braun said during a press conference Thursday.

Indiana is offering to fund up to half of the stadium cost, with taxes on hotels, restaurants and tickets for stadium events – as well as money set aside from the increase in tax revenues generated by the project.

Under the law, Porter County would have to approve a one-percent food and beverage tax to have representation on the stadium authority. The governor said if it doesn’t get approved, the biggest impact would be on Porter County itself.

"If they choose not to put any skin in the game, they’re not going to have any say-so for what happens from all the economic benefits we’re going to get from it," Braun said. "And I think that is maybe a small group, maybe not the consensus, but we’ll see."

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs has voiced opposition to the tax. It was also a campaign issue, in the primary race for county council.