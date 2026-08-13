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Samsung says it's buying GM’s stake in New Carlisle battery plant

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT

Samsung has announced changes for a New Carlisle battery plant.

In 2023, it was announced that Samsung and General Motors were teaming up to build a $3.5 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles. But construction was paused earlier this year, after automakers pulled back on EV production with the end of federal tax credits.

Now, Samsung says it’s buying out GM’s 49.99-percent stake in the joint venture. For now, Samsung plans to use the site to make batteries for energy storage systems, a market that’s growing more quickly. That will make it Samsung’s first independently operated battery plant in North America, according to a company press release.

Still, Samsung says it hasn’t given up on its partnership with GM. The two companies have signed a new joint development agreement for next-generation prismatic EV batteries. Samsung says those could potentially be made at the New Carlisle plant in the future.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team battery plantSamsungGMelectric vehicleElectric Vehicles
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger