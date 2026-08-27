Niles OKs solar farm to meet state renewable energy mandates

The city of Niles is moving forward with plans to let a firm build a solar farm and battery storage facility at the airport. The mayor says the project will help the city meet Michigan’s renewable energy mandates for local communities.

The city council approved a series of agenda items related to the project this week. Mayor Nick Shelton says Michigan law requires municipal utilities like Niles to reach 50% renewable energy by 2030 and 60% by 2035.

Shelton says this project will get the city to about 15%.

The mayor declined our interview request but in a Facebook post he said, “In plain terms, this wasn’t the city deciding it simply wanted a solar farm. The state gave us a requirement and a deadline. Whether we like that mandate or not, ignoring it isn’t an option.”

A subsidiary of New York City-based Madison Energy Infrastructure will lease space at the airport to own and operate the facility. It will sell some electricity directly to the city before sending the rest out to the grid. Shelton says that will save the city money in the long run as increased demand from the mandate increases renewable energy costs for cities.