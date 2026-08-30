Lawmakers may explore legislative changes in response to prolonged power outages

Recent prolonged power outages could lead to changes in state law next session.

Thousands of NIPSCO customers were without electricity for up to two weeks, after severe storms hit Northwest Indiana on August 11. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, whose members represent many of those who were most impacted, was already planning to focus on utilities in 2027, but caucus chair Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) says the outages have changed the conversation.

“We really need to find out, were they prepared, did they do what was best to get power to get power back up or not, and what changes do we need to make in the future?” Harris said, following a town hall in South Bend on Saturday.

Republican Governor Mike Braun has called for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to investigate NIPSCO. Several Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Harris, want the General Assembly to launch its own investigation, including public hearings.

During Saturday's town hall, Indiana Black Legislative Caucus member Cherrish Pryor voiced concerns with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, including the demotion, firing and eventual settlement payment to its former chair. “That $600,000 could go a long way in a lot of communities helping a lot of people pay their bills,” Pryor said.

She called a new utility affordability law a step in the right direction, but she didn’t think it went far enough.