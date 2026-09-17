Additional Flock Safety spending criticized during Michigan City public hearing

The Michigan City Police Department still wants to expand its use of Flock Safety equipment, despite an investigation into an officer’s alleged misuse of the technology and other communities cutting ties with the company.

Assistant Chief Kyle Shiparski admits that the conversation around Flock cameras has evolved, since the department first requested $300,000 from the rainy day fund back in July.

That money would be used on seven “pan-tilt-zoom” cameras along Franklin Street, a portable Flock Safety Trailer and a “drone as first responder.” In return, he promised city council members additional safeguards.

“The goal is legitimate access when officers need it, documentation when they use it and accountability afterwards,” Shiparski told council members Tuesday.

But during Tuesday’s public hearing, several residents asked the city to drop Flock cameras outright or, at least, add more public oversight. Many voiced concerns about 4th Amendment protections against unreasonable searches. Some, like Savanna Lyles, worried about Indiana’s requirement to share requested information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Please, think about the most vulnerable people in our community, particularly, our immigrant families,” Lyles told council members.

A smaller number of people spoke in support of the technology. Council member Bryant Dabney felt the cameras have made a difference, when it comes to investigating shootings.

“There would be shootings, crowds of people there, and when the police would go out there and question these people, everyone was afraid to talk,” Dabney said.

Shiparski estimated that the Flock system has a “meaningful impact” on 20 to 30 cases a month. In the end, council members tabled the additional appropriation ordinance until October 6, to give themselves time to review the police department’s proposed procedures.