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Judge orders SB schools to give Clay to charter school

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:07 PM EDT

A St. Joseph County judge has ruled that South Bend Community Schools must sell the former Clay High building to charter school Career Academy of South Bend for $1, under Indiana law.

A 2011 Indiana law requires public schools to make underutilized buildings available to charter schools for $1, regardless of their value. Businessman Larry Garatoni’s Career Academy has been eyeing the building since the corporation closed it under a facilities master plan amid declining enrollment in 2024.

That year the Indiana Department of Education ruled the corporation must give Career Academy the building but in February of this year an administrative law judge reversed that decision. The corporation is now using the building for storage and to teach building trades.

But on Monday St. Joseph Superior Judge Mark Telloyan, a Republican, ruled again for Career Academy.

A South Bend schools spokesman on Tuesday released a statement saying the school board is reviewing its options and will meet behind closed doors Thursday to discuss next steps.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Larry GaratoniMark TelloyanRepublicancharter schoolsSouth Bend Community School CorporationSouth Bend Community Schools Board
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott