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Adams coach fired after student text allegations but can still teach

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:04 PM EST

South Bend Community Schools say they’ve fired the Adams High football coach suspected of inappropriate texts with students, but he can stay on as a teacher.

The corporation released a statement Wednesday saying they’ve finished their investigation and found “insufficient evidence to establish that Mr. Karczewski sent photographs or messages to the students involved.”

What exactly 31-year-old Frank Karczewski has been accused of remains a mystery. Karczewski was a standout Adams quarterback in 2013 who just finished his fifth season as head coach. He was removed from the team abruptly before their first playoff game.

But the corporation says he’ll continue working as a language arts teacher at the school. The statement said the corporation won’t elaborate on that since it’s a personnel matter.

The statement added, “This decision allows the school to move forward with new leadership while maintaining continuity for its student-athletes. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Our focus is on supporting our student-athletes and moving the John Adams football program forward.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Frank KarczewskiAdams High Schoolfootballcoachstudenttexts
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott