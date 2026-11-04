Adams coach fired after student text allegations but can still teach

South Bend Community Schools say they’ve fired the Adams High football coach suspected of inappropriate texts with students, but he can stay on as a teacher.

The corporation released a statement Wednesday saying they’ve finished their investigation and found “insufficient evidence to establish that Mr. Karczewski sent photographs or messages to the students involved.”

What exactly 31-year-old Frank Karczewski has been accused of remains a mystery. Karczewski was a standout Adams quarterback in 2013 who just finished his fifth season as head coach. He was removed from the team abruptly before their first playoff game.

But the corporation says he’ll continue working as a language arts teacher at the school. The statement said the corporation won’t elaborate on that since it’s a personnel matter.

The statement added, “This decision allows the school to move forward with new leadership while maintaining continuity for its student-athletes. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Our focus is on supporting our student-athletes and moving the John Adams football program forward.”

